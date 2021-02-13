News

Kalu condoles with Okeke’s family over patriarch’s death

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State and eminent businessman, Chief Daniel Okeke, over the demise of his father- in-law, Mr Stephen Ipia Okeke, who passed on Wednesday. Describing the demise of the late retired civil servant as a big loss to Ubila Ututu community, Kalu urged the Okeke family to uphold the remarkable legacies of their late patriarch.

The former Governor stressed that the deceased was a seasoned public servant, compassionate community leader and a philanthropist, who instilled good moral values in his children and inlaws. Kalu in a condolence message to the family of the deceased, urged them to take solace in the good name their late patriarch left behind.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Chief Daniel and Chief (Mrs) Agnes Okeke, over the demise of Mr. Stephen Ipia Okeke, a community leader in Ubila Ututu, Arochukwu LGA of Abia state.

“The demise of the respected and seasoned public servant is a huge loss to his community and beyond. However, I urge the Okeke family to sustain the worthy attributes of their late patriarch. No doubt, he will be greatly missed by family, friends, loved ones and associates.” Kalu prayed to God for the repose of the soul of Okeke and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable

