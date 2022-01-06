Kalu condoles with Omisore family over demise of Olu of Olode, Oba David Omisore

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore over the demise of his father, the Olu of Olode in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba David Omisore.

Kalu, while stressing that the late traditional ruler was a compassionate statesman, called on the Omisore dynasty to sustain the remarkable legacies of their late patriarch.

The former governor noted that losing a loved one is painful, adding that the family members of the deceased should take solace in the fact that their late father lived a purposeful life dedicated to humanity.

In a condolence message, the former governor also conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Osun State especially the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II over the loss.

Kalu said: “I condole with the Omisore dynasty over the demise of their patriarch, the Olu of Olode, Oba David Omisore.

“The late traditional ruler was a strong advocate of peace and unity.

“He was a selfless and compassionate monarch.

“His demise is painful.

“However, we take solace in the fact that deceased left behind good children to uphold his good deeds.”

Kalu prayed to God for the repose of the soul of the late monarch and give the Omisore family the fortitude to bear the loss.

