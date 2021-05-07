News

Kalu condoles with Pastor Adeboye, RCCG family over demise of Dare Adeboye

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the loss of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, who was until his demise, was the Assistant Pastor (RCCG) in charge of Region (Youth) 35. Lamenting the passing of the 42-year-old pastor, Kalu stressed that the younger Adeboye died in his prime, adding that the deceased was committed to the work of God like his father.

The former governor urged the Adeboye family to take solace in the fact that the late revered cleric lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and mankind. In his condolence message, the Senate Chief Whip, who described the demise of the younger Adeboye as shocking and devastating, conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the entire RCCG family.

He said, “I received with shock and pain the news of the demise of Assistant Pastor (RCCG) in charge of Region (Youth) 35. “The late cleric was known to be spiritually gifted like his father. “He was strongly committed and dedicated to spreading the gospel beyond his immediate environment. “The late pastor upheld and sustained the teachings of the Holy Bible in his lifetime, which he exemplified in his way of life. “He will be remembered for his good deeds” The former Governor prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the RCCG community the fortitude to bear the sad loss. Kalu also extended his heartfelt condolences to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is also a Pastor of the RCCG.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Global coronavirus cases exceed 15m

Posted on Author Reporter

  Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis. The total of 15,009,213 cases is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organisation data, while […]
News

FG, labour meet Thursday over electricity, fuel hike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government will on Thursday meet again with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the threat by the organised labour to proceed on an indefinite strike and protest over the hike in electricity tariffs and fuel pump price. The FG is expected to unfold its palliative plans during the […]
News

Mass sack: NLC to cripple Kaduna State for five days

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to cripple all economic activities in Kaduna State for five days, to protest the mass sack of workers by the state government. This came as Congress noted that the sack of workers could not be distanced from the growing spate of insecurity and kidnappings in the state. Close […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica