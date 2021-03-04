Metro & Crime

Kalu condoles with Suswam over brother’s killing

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has condoled with former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, who lost his elder brother, Chief Terkura Suswam. Lamenting the unfortunate incident, Kalu urged security agencies to investigate the circumstances that lead to the demise of the older Suswam alongside his aide, in order to bring perpetrators to book.

In a condolence message to the Senator, Kalu urged the Suswam family to take solace in the fact that the deceased will be remembered for his good deeds. He said: “I received with shock and pain the news of the demise of your elder brother, Chief Terkura Suswam. “The deceased was known to be calm, gentle and easy-going and peace-loving. “The worthy legacies he left behind will continue to speak for him. “It is my prayer that God will give the Suswam family the fortitude to bear the sad loss and grant the deceased eternal bliss.”

