Kalu condoles with Wamakko over wife’s demise

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of the wife of former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Hajia Atika.

Kalu while commiserating with family, friends and political associates of the Senator, urged Wamakko to take solace in the fact that his late wife was a woman of substance, who committed her life to the service of humanity.

In a condolence message, the Chief Whip of the Senate prayed to Allah to give Wamakko the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He said: “I convey my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Senator Aliyu Wamakko over the demise of his beloved wife, Hajia Atika.

“She was a pillar of support and source of inspiration to the womenfolk.

“The deceased will be remembered for her good deeds.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Wamakko family during this period of grief.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the departed soul and grant her al-Jannah Firdaus.

