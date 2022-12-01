News

Kalu condoles with Wamakko over wife’s demise

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of the wife of former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Hajia Atika.

Kalu while commiserating with family, friends and political associates of the Senator, urged Wamakko to take solace in the fact that his late wife was a woman of substance, who committed her life to the service of humanity.

In a condolence message, the Chief Whip of the Senate prayed to Allah to give Wamakko the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He said: “I convey my heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Senator Aliyu Wamakko over the demise of his beloved wife, Hajia Atika.

“She was a pillar of support and source of inspiration to the womenfolk.

“The deceased will be remembered for her good deeds.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the Wamakko family during this period of grief.”

Kalu prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the departed soul and grant her al-Jannah Firdaus.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nigerian Navy: Central Command’s FOC commends men for being proactive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Central Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Saidu Garba, has commended his men for ensuring that navy’s presence was continuously sustained at the waterways of the Niger Delta. Speaking at the weekend during the Command’s 2020 Ceremonial Sunset to mark the end of the years […]
News

Controversial waivers: Reps summon Finance Minister, DG budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

House of Representatives public accounts committee yesterday invited the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, the Director- General (DG) of the Budget Office of the Federation, Dr. Ben Akabueze and other officials of the ministry to shed light on duty waivers granted to some companies.   One of the notable cases […]
News

China jails outspoken billionaire, Sun Dawu, for 18 years

Posted on Author Reporter

  A prominent Chinese billionaire has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, the latest in a string of punishments against outspoken corporate bosses. Sun Dawu runs one of the country’s largest private agricultural businesses in the northern province of Hebei. Sun, 67, has in the past spoken out about human rights and politically sensitive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica