Kalu confident of APC’s victory, clears air on allegations of anti-party activities, insecurity

Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is confident that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the general election because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance. The Senate Chief Whip said: “In 2019, we gave President Muhammadu Buhari 68% of the votes here and he has decided to reward us with projects. “This same President Buhari built the Enugu- Port Harcourt Expressway and gave us the Second Niger Bridge that other leaders denied us. So you must vote for the APC three times in 2023 for more projects and development.” On the allegation of anti- party activities by some Abia State APC members, the former governor said he remains a committed member of the party at all levels. On the allegation that he abandoned the Arochukwu- Ohafia road and failed to tackle insecurity in Abia North being the representa tive of the area in the Senate, he slammed a former Senator representing the district Mao Ohuabunwa for lying to the public that he attracted the project. The legislator insisted that he facilitated the project alongside Uko Nkole, the member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency. He noted that the project was not abandoned as claimed by Ohuabunwa. Kalu said: “Mao Ohuabunwa never attracted any project. He was a colossal failure who did not know why he was sent to Abuja. Uko Nkole and I fought for Arochukwu Ohafia road. The contract we have is from Ohafia to Ihechiowa. “There was a crisis in the family of the contractor when he died and that affected the road project. Mao Ohuabunwa is a failure blaming me for insecurity in Abia North. He did not talk about those with the constitutional right to secure its citizens except trying to play politics with my name.” Kalu, who gave the assurance yesterday during a programme on ‘Sun FM’ Igbere in the Bende Local Government Area of Abia State also promised to continue to take measures that would improve the lots of his people and provide opportunities that would engender human capital development for the sustainable growth of Abia North, Abia State and Nigeria in general. On the issue of the Amended Electoral Act, Kalu said: “I didn’t oppose it. I was among those that championed its amendment and signing. We have areas in Abia North where there is no network. We all agreed to pass the Electoral Act. I didn’t reject the amendment of the Electoral Act. We asked NCC to improve network services across the nation.”

