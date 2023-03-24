News Top Stories

Kalu congratulates Abia gov-elect, Otti

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated Chief Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) on his victory in the last Saturday governorship election in Abia State. While calling on Abians at home and abroad to join hands with the Governorelect in rebuilding the state for the betterment of the people, urged the political class to shun undemocratic actions for the sake of Abia State. In a goodwill message, Kalu applauded the political maturity demonstrated by candidates of all the political parties, adding that the collective interests of Abians should be placed above personal ambitions.

He said: “I congratulate Chief Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) who emerged victorious in the last Saturday governorship election in Abia State. “The people of Abia State have spoken with their votes and as such Abians regardless of party affiliation must rally support for the Governor-elect.

“Judging from his antecedents in the private sector, I am optimistic that Otti will bring to bear his administrative acumen in piloting the affairs of Abia State. “I urge Abians to be steadfast, positive minded and peaceful during this period.” Kalu, however, wished Otti a successful tenure in office.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

YLF Backs Akeredolu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Yoruba Leaders’ Forum has condemned the reaction of the Presidency to the ultimatum issued by the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to herdsmen to vacate all forests as their actions pose a threat to security of lives and property in the state. The conveyner of the YLF, Barr George Olufemi Ogunjimi, in a […]
News

Presidency unveils 1,321 Buhari’s legacy projects

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency yesterday hinted that it would be unveiling President Muhammadu Buhari’s 1,321 legacy projects in a media campaign. This, according to a Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, was in continuation of the commemoration of the Buhari’s administration’s seventh anniversary. The campaign, to be unveiled in a series of online publications, he said would, in collaboration […]
News Top Stories

Avengers regroup, threaten to blow up oil installations

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Fears heightened in the Niger Delta region on Saturday as the dreaded Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) regrouped and reinforced Strike-Teams and threatened to cripple the economy of Nigeria in unending recession by attacking critical oil and gas installations across the region.   The militia group also threatened that no top politician from the region who […]

Leave a Reply