Kalu Congratulates Abia Governor-Elect, Otti

The former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu has congratulated Chief Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) on his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

While calling on Abians at home and abroad to join hands with the Governor-elect in rebuilding the state for the betterment of the people, urged the political class to shun undemocratic actions for the sake of Abia State.

In a goodwill message, Kalu applauded the political maturity demonstrated by candidates of all the political parties, adding that the collective interests of Abians should be placed above personal ambitions.

He said, ” I congratulate Chief Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) who emerged victorious in the last Saturday governorship election in Abia state.

“The people of Abia state have spoken with their votes and as such Abians regardless of party affiliation must rally support for the Governor-elect.

“Judging from his antecedents in the private sector, I am optimistic that Otti will bring to bear his administrative acumen in piloting the affairs of Abia State.

“I urge Abians to be steadfast, positive minded and peaceful during this period”.

Kalu wished Otti a successful tenure in office.

Like this: Like Loading...