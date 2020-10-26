Kalu congratulates Anyim Nyerere over PENCOM Commissioner’s appointment

Following nomination and Senate’s confirmation of Chief Anyim Nyerere as Executive Commissioner (South East) for the National Pensions Commission (Pen- Com), former Governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu has described Nyerere as a perfect match for the position.

Acknowledging the robust experience of the newly confirmed Executive Commissioner in the private and public spheres of life,

Kalu urged the new appointee to bring to bear his expertise in his role for the sake of effective administration of Pension matters in Nigeria.

The former governor noted that in view of Nyer-ere’s contributions to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, his new position was well-deserved and encouraging.

In a congratulatory message to the APC chieftain, Kalu called on Nyerere to use his position to advance the cause of effective regulation, supervision and administration of pension in the private and public sectors.

Like this: Like Loading...