Kalu congratulates former Minister, Emeka Wogu, at 56

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with his erstwhile Political Adviser and former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu on his 56th birthday.

Kalu, who describe Wogu as hardworking, gentle and urbane, joined other Abians in celebrating the accomplishments of the celebrant in all spheres of life. While admonishing the former Minister to sustain his good works, the Senate Chief Whip prayed to God to grant the celebrant long life in the service of humanity.

Kalu said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial Dis trict, I wholeheartedly congratulate my former Political Adviser and former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chief Emeka Wogu as he clocks 56.

“The contributions of the former Minister to the growth and development of Abia State and Nigeria in general are remarkable and worthy of commendation. “As the celebrator marks his birthday, I encourage him to sustain his good deeds.”

