Kalu congratulates new ministers

Following the swearing in of seven new Ministers, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with the newly appointed members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC). Describing the new appointees as patriotic and selfless Nigerians, Kalu urged the new ministers to live up to expectations, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government is committed to nation building.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, applauded the President for the choice of the new ministers, stressing that the new appointees will work collectively with their colleagues in implementing the noble agenda of the federal government.

In a goodwill message, Kalu admonished the new ministers to discharge their duties and responsibilities without sentiments, noting that the President has continually demonstrated patriotism in running the affairs of the country. He said: “I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for choosing the right candidates for the vacant ministerial positions. “In particular, I felicitate with Mr Ikechukwu Ikoh, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, who is from Abia State.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...