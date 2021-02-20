Kalu congratulates new NEITI boss, Orji

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Lauding the decision of the President, Kalu urged the new appointee to sustain his worthy character and impeccable pedigree by discharging his duties and responsibilities diligently and selflessly. He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I am delighted to felicitate with Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji on his appointment as Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). “The appointment is well deserved in view of the re-markable and worthy attributes of the new appointee. He has what it takes to lead NEITI. I have no doubt in the capability of Orji.

He will make Abia state proud in his new role.” While describing Orji as a seasoned and dynamic professional with outstanding leadership qualities, the Senate Chief Whip stressed that the new head of NEITI will live up to expectations. In a goodwill message,the former governor admonished Abians to rally support for government officials at all levels in a bid to impact lives positively. Kalu wished the new appointee continued success in his career.

