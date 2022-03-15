Kalu congratulates newly appointed Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji on his appointment as the Archbishop of Owerri Diocese and the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

Extolling the virtues of the outgoing Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Kalu stressed that Most Reverend Ugorji has consistently sustained his good works in the service of God and humanity.

The former governor urged the newly appointed Archbishop to consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor, Most Reverend Anthony Obinna, adding that the Catholic community will continue to celebrate the incoming and outgoing Bishops of Owerri Archdiocese.

Kalu in his congratulatory message, prayed to God to strengthen Most Reverend Ugorji in his new role.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I convey my warm greetings to Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji on his recent appointment as Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese and President of CBCN.

“Most Reverend Ugorji has sustained his goodwill in the catholic community in view of his selfless service in all facets of life.

“The outgoing Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Reverend Anthony Obinna has laid a solid foundation for the newly appointed Archbishop to build on.

“The outgoing and incoming Archbishops of Owerri Archdiocese have contributed immensely to the growth and progress of the catholic church beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“I am proud of their achievements in all spheres of life.”

Kalu urged the new President of CBCN not to relent in his humanitarian gestures while wishing Most Reverend Obinna the best in his future endeavours.

