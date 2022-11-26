News

Kalu congratulates President of Christian Council of Nigeria, Onuoha

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the election of the Anglican Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, the Most Rev. David Onuoha as National President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) as a welcome development.

Acknowledging the contributions of Onuoha to the spread of christianity across the country, Kalu stressed that the President of CCN has over the years, sustained his service to God and humanity.

In a congratulatory message, the Senate Chief Whip, urged the cleric to sustain his outstanding humanitarian gestures, adding that the role of religious leaders in nation building cannot be undermined.

He said: “I congratulate the Most Rev. David Onuoha on his election as National President of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN).

“He has consistently contributed to nation building in various capacities.

“I urge the President of CCN to sustain his good works.

“His tenure, will no doubt, bring about greater accomplishments for the CCN.”

Kalu wished the President of CCN continued success in his noble role

 

