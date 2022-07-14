News

Kalu congratulates Rabiu as France-Nigeria Business Council chair

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, on his reappointment as Chairman of France-Nigeria Business Council, by President of Emmanuel Marcon. Kalu, a big player in the business world, applauded the giant strides of the business magnate in the business community, adding that Rabiu’s re-appointment is well deserved and for the good of Nigeria, France and the international community.

The former governor, while acknowledging the antecedents of the business mogul in various sectors of the global economy, commended the organised private sector for complementing the efforts of government in building a robust economy at the national and international levels.

Kalu in a goodwill message, said Rabiu’s accomplishments in his role as President of the business entity were enormous, remarkable and unbeatable. He said: “The re-appointment of Founder and Chairman of BUA Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu as President of France-Nigeria Business Council by President Emmanuel Marcon of France is not a surprise to me, owing to the laudable contributions of Rabiu to the business world through various platforms.

 

