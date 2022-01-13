Kalu congratulates Super Eagles

Africa’s Pillar of Sports and former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has extended his congratulatory message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their 1-0 victory over Egypt on Tuesday in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the match in the first half dominated by the Coach Augustine Eguavoen led lads. In his message to the team, Distinguished Senator Kalu who is the Chief Whip of the Senate in the 9th Assembly, charged the Eagles to go and continue to make Nigerians proud. “Congratulations to Super Eagles on their victory against Egypt,” Senator Kalu said. “Go Eagles and continue to put smiles on our faces.” The Governor who greatly improved Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side, Enyimba during his tenure as governor and spured the team to win back-to-back CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004, called for improvement as the team aim to win her 4th Africa Cup of Nations diadem. “The largest room in the world is room for improvement and I am glad we are back to winning.” Nigeria will next play Sudan on Saturday in Group D.
Related Articles
Morocco 2021: Eaglets to meet Algeria, Tanzania, Congo
The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have been paired in the same group as Tanzania, Algeria and Congo at the fast-approaching U-17 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Morocco. The draw conducted in Morocco on Wednesday put Eaglets in Group B as they look forward to winning their third African title. The Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Diego Forlan slams Barca’s treatment of Suarez
Former Atletico Madrid star Diego Forlan has backed Luis Suarez to be a success at the Wanda Metropolitano and criticised Barcelona for their handling of his exit. Suarez completed a move to Diego Simeone’s side following a long running dispute over his future at the Camp Nou. The Uruguayan international entered the final year […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
GOtv Boxing Night 22: Shot at WBF title shows how far I’ve come -Real One
Flamboyant ring artist, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, sees his opportunity to fight for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental super featherweight title as proof of how far he has come as a boxer. Oladosu will, on April 2nd, duel with Ghana’s Emmanuel “Afuko Addo” Quartey for the title at GOtv Boxing Night 22, slated […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)