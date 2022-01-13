Kalu congratulates Super Eagles

Africa’s Pillar of Sports and former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu has extended his congratulatory message to the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their 1-0 victory over Egypt on Tuesday in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the match in the first half dominated by the Coach Augustine Eguavoen led lads. In his message to the team, Distinguished Senator Kalu who is the Chief Whip of the Senate in the 9th Assembly, charged the Eagles to go and continue to make Nigerians proud. “Congratulations to Super Eagles on their victory against Egypt,” Senator Kalu said. “Go Eagles and continue to put smiles on our faces.” The Governor who greatly improved Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL side, Enyimba during his tenure as governor and spured the team to win back-to-back CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004, called for improvement as the team aim to win her 4th Africa Cup of Nations diadem. “The largest room in the world is room for improvement and I am glad we are back to winning.” Nigeria will next play Sudan on Saturday in Group D.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...