Kalu congratulates Tinubu, other aspirants

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. New Telegraph reported that Tinubu secured more than half of the votes at the party’s convention to clinch the ticket on yesterday.

He polled a total of 1,271 votes from the 2,322 delegates at the Special Convention yesterday. Reacting to the victory, Kalu, in a statement he personally signed, said: “To all the aspirants who participated in the concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary Election, especially my dear friend and the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, I congratulate you for the good and wonderful outing. “Everyone did enough campaign needed to win the Primary Election, but it is only one candidate that will represent the party in the general election.

“To my friend and colleague, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been elected as our party’s presidential flag bearer, big congratulations to you. The APC won. “As a faithful party man, I also congratulate the party for its victory and I encourage all other aspirants to accept this victory in the spirit of sportsmanship. We owe the party an open mind and total support. “Most importantly, I hope this win brings a deeper reflection about South East and North East in the affairs of the nation.”

 

