Kalu congratulates Tukur at 85

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated a former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Old GongolaState, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur on his 85th birthday. Describing the former Minister of Industries as a statesman, consummate politician, successful businessman and philanthropist, Kalu acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the celebrant to the socioeconomic and political development of Nigeria.

In a congratulatory message, Kalu stressed that the celebrant had over the years, distinguished himself in different capacities in the private and public spheres of life. He said: “I extend my warm greetings to Alhaji Bamanga Tukur on the occasion of his 85th birthday anniversary. “As a notable figure in the business and political circles, Alhaji Tukur, has contributed immensely to nation building through various platforms. “Theoutstandingleadership qualities of the former Minister areworthyof emulation. “Alhaji Tukur has consistently demonstrated selflessness and patriotism in his endeavours. “As he marks this milestone, I wish him many more rewarding years in the service of humanity.”

