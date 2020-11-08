News

Kalu congratulates US President-elect, Joe Biden

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has congratulated the candidate of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, who emerged winner of the Presidential election in the United States of America (USA).
Describing the victory of Biden as victory for the world, Kalu emphasised the role of the US in global development.
The business mogul turned politician, stressed that the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the USA has deepened over the years, adding that both entities have sustained their economic and political ties.
Kalu, while commending voters in the USA for their commitment to democratic process, the former governor urged the political class in Nigeria and other parts of the world, to emulate the democratic virtues of the USA.
In a goodwill message, he personally signed, the former governor said: “The news of the emergence of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President-elect and Vice President-elect respectively of the United States of America (USA) is a good development not only for the US but the world at large.
“The electoral process demonstrated in the US presidential election is worth emulating by other countries across the globe.
“Democracy must be sustained in all parts of the world for the sake of global peace and stability.
“The victory of the candidate of the democratic party is indeed well-deserved, remarkable and historic.
“The duo of Biden and Harris have the goodwill to lead the USA.”
While calling on the USA to further strengthen its ties with Africa and Nigeria in particular, Kalu wished the newly elected President and Vice President of the USA success in their new roles.

