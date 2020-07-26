Kalu consoles with Abdulrasaq family over death of patriarch

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Kwara State over the demise of the first lawyer from the Northern part of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq.

Acknowledging the selfless and patriotic qualities of the deceased, Kalu urged the Abdulrasaq family to take solace in the fact that that their late patriarch lived a fulfilled life dedicated to humanity.

According to the former governor, the late prominent lawyer was a rare gem, whose good deeds will continue to speak for him. In a condolence message from the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the Abdulrasaq family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. He said: “Nigeria has lost a patriotic statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq.

“The late former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, played key roles in national development in various capacities in the private and public sectors. “The late prominent lawyer lived a purposeful life and left behind good legacies for his family members to sustain.”

Kalu sympathized with the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Senator Khairat Gwadabe and other members of the Abdulrasaq family.

