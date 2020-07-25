News

Kalu consoles with Abdulrasaq family over death of patriarch

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Kwara State over the demise of the first lawyer from the Northern part of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq.
Acknowledging the selfless and patriotic qualities of the deceased, Kalu urged the Abdulrasaq family to take solace in the fact that that their late patriarch lived a fulfilled life dedicated to humanity.
According to the former governor, the late prominent lawyer was a rare gem, whose good deeds will continue to speak for him.
In a condolence message from the office of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Kalu prayed to Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and give the Abdulrasaq family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.
He said: “Nigeria has lost a patriotic statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq.
“The late former President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, played key roles in national development in various capacities in the private and public sectors.
“The late prominent lawyer lived a purposeful life and left behind good legacies for his family members to sustain.”
Kalu sympathized with the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji  Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, Senator Khairat Gwadabe and other members of the Abdulrasaq family.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nwodo to Kanu: I’m unperturbed by your death threat

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

President-General of pan- Igbo socio-cultural organisation, OhanaezeNdigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, yesterday broke his silence over an alleged death threat by Nnamdi Kalu, sayinghewasnotdeterred by the ‘stone to death’ threat to his life.   Kanu had directed IPOB members to stone Nwodo to death wherever he was seen and sighted, alleging that the Ohanaeze chieftain was […]
News

Chivita launches new flavoured drink

Posted on Author Our Reporters

CHI Limited, the manufacturers of Chivita has announces the launch of the new Happy Hour flavoured drink in orange safari flavour. The new product, according to the company, is another testament to the continuous drive by Chi Limited for product innovation, high quality, and sustained consumer satisfaction. With its consistently high quality product offerings over […]
News Top Stories

Prof Ujah: Buhari should order governors not to re-open schools

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Against the backdrop of the death of about 597 Nigerians due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strident calls for reopening of schools, the National President of the Nigeria Medical Association, (NMA), Prof Innocent Ujah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct governors against such risk.   Some governors, especially in the South-West, have insisted on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: