Kalu debuts for struggling Watford in defeat to Arsenal

Nigeria international Samuel Kalu was handed his debut for struggling Watford as they suffered a 3-2 Premier League defeat against Arsenal yesterday. The 24-year-old, who has won 17 caps for Nigeria and scored twice for the Super Eagles, was yet to feature for the Hornets since he joined them from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on a threeyear deal on January 26.

With Watford trailing 3-2, Kalu was introduced in the 89th minute for former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley but he could not help his side as the Gunners held on to seal the double over them at Vicarage Road.

It was Arsenal who took the lead with only five minutes played when Martin Odegaard slotted home past Ben Foster but their celebrations were shortlived as Watford levelled in the 11th minute through Cucho Hernandez’s wonder goal that beat keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal continued to dominate and they went 2-1 up in the 30th minute when Bukayo Saka played a one-two with Alexandre Lacazette on the edge of the box before rifling a great shot over Foster for a 2-1 lead at the halftime break.

In the 52nd minute, Arsenal produced a series of one-touch passes involving Cedric Soares, Odegaard, and Lacazette before setting up Gabriel Martinelli, who hit the ball on the half-volley and fired his shot into the far top corner of the net.

Moussa Sissoko then scored what sparked a late rally from Watford in the 87th minute and two minutes later Kalu was introduced for Cleverley.

Kalu, who made 86 appearances for Les Girondins before joining Watford, almost scored with his first touch. After breezing past Soares and cutting into the box, the Super Eagle decided to go for goal but his powerful shot went straight down the middle before Ramsdale pushed it away.

The game at Vicarage Road also saw Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis start for the Hornets and he hit the back of the net with just 18 seconds on the clock, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

