Kalu declared winner of Abia North Senate, Onyejeocha losses return bid

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday declared Chief Whip of the Senate and Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, winner of the Abia North Senatorial elections.

According to the electoral umpire, the Abia State former governor polled a total of 30,805 Votes to defeat his major opponents, Nnamdi Iroh Orji of the Labour Party, who polled 27,540 votes and Mao Ohuabunwa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 15,175 votes.

Announcing the result at the Ohafia collation center, the returning officer for Abia North Mr. Chinedu Nnamdi declared Senator Kalu Winner having satisfied the constitutional required votes.

However, the deputy whip of the House of Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, lost her bid to return to the House after 16 years to the Labour Party candidate, Amobi Ogah.

Like this: Like Loading...