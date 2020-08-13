Kalu distributes 400 bikes, 150 generators to constituents

Chief Whip of the Senate and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday distributed over 400 motorcycles, 150 generators and other empowerment items to his constituents Distributing the items to the beneficiaries at Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, Kalu explained that the gesture was part of efforts to fulfill his campaign promises by providing succor and support to his people. The senator said more additional items would be distributed specifically to other constituents that didn’t benefit. Kalu added that he had concluded plans to also rebuild Aro Ikpa Road in the next few months. According to him, the distribution is to support the mobility of the youth and give them motivation in their farming activities.

The senator said such motivation would reduce the rate of unemployment and over-dependence among youths, hoping that it would encourage productivity. He called on the beneficiaries to make good use of the items, adding that many youths and women would continue to benefit from such interventions. In his speech, the local government Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Innocent Okoroafor, commended the senator for the gesture. He said elected politicians should not abandon the electorate but should emulate Kalu through execution of constituency programmes and provision of intervention. Okoroafor prophesied that Kalu would be the next president of Nigeria and admonished the people to support the ruling APC.

He also encouraged beneficiaries to utilise the items judiciously. The chairman promised that Kalu would bring more dividends of democracy to their door steps. Earlier, Kalu who was in company with the Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Nkiru Onyejeocha, and many others, had on arrival paid a courtesy visit to the Council of Traditional Rulers of the local government. In her remarks, Onyejeocha showered praises on Kalu, listing numerous interventions the former governor had done for Abia North and love for Umunneochi. She said Kalu’s love for the youth was immeasurable and reminisced how the senator had appointed her and other young people as commissioners when he was governor. The traditional ruler of Isuochi Ancient Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Eze Godson Ezekwesiri , who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers, expressed joy over Kalu’s visit.

He said: “The Council of Chiefs, traditional rulers and all the stakeholders of Umunneochi are glad to see you. We thank God for His mercy and we are very happy to see you. You are a lion who have fearlessly fought battles and won. You will continue to win. Whatever God said will happen is what will happen and that’s why we are here to see you again and pray for your future .” Responding to the remarks of the traditional rulers, Kalu said he had forgiven everyone who played any part in his incarceration. The senator admonished the traditional rulers on the importance of love.

He said: “I have forgiven everyone that had a hand in my incarceration. Several good leaders also passed through what I passed through. Like Sam Mbakwe, despite all his wonderful leadership, was still incarcerated. So I am not an exception. I am a Christian and I understand what love means. So I encourage everyone to show love to another. We all have one life to live and life is vanity itself. Life means nothing. What is more important is the love extended to each other. “Thank God there is no election tomorrow, so I am not here to campaign for votes. If God gives me life and good health in the next three years, I will still be a senator. So I am not asking for votes but for love. So we can love one another.”

