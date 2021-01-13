Metro & Crime

Kalu donates cash, relief items to widows of soldiers

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Comment(0)

Widows of slain soldiers at the Goodluck Jonathan Barracks, 14 Brigade, Ohafia benefited from cash and relief materials donated by Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.
Kalu, who was at the barracks at the invitation of the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Solomon Kumapayi, donated one bag of rice each to 25 widows of soldiers who died in the course of fighting enemies of the country.
He also announced a cash donation of N300,000 to members of the Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association.
Addressing the widows and members of the Nigeria Army Officers’ Wives Association and Nigeria Army Soldiers’ Wives Association, Kalu said the donation would ease the hardship of the widows.
Senator Kalu was at the barracks to identify with the widows of the Nigerian Army whose late husbands paid the Supreme price in defence on the nation, the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA) and the Nigerian Army Soldiers Wives Association (NASOWA).
Kalu directed the immediate provision of 10 motorcycles to assist the association’s transportation business in addition to the supply of 10 sewing machines.
He also donated bags of rice to officers and soldiers wives and each to the widows.
Additionally, Kalu doled cash to the three women groups and the sum of N500, 000 to the Officer’s Mess and N200,000 to the soldiers’ club.

Our Reporters

