Kalu donates rice, cash, others to soldiers’ widows in Abia

Senate Chief Whip Orji Kalu yesterday donated bags of rice and cash to 25 widows of soldiers at 14 Brigade, Ohafia, who died fighting insurgency and violent crimes.

 

Addressing the widows and members of the Nigeria Army Officers’ Wives Association and Nigeria Army Soldiers’ Wives Association, Kalu said the donation would ease the survival of the widows.

 

“It is not easy to be a woman rendered a widow because your husband signed to defend his nation. “I genuinely sympathise with you. May God in His mercies sustain you as you struggle day and night to overcome the challenges of life,” Kalu said.

 

He thanked Mrs Abiola Kumapayi, the Zonal Coordinator of the two associations and Wife of the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Solomon Kumapayi, for her efforts to support the widows

At all times, you should never allow tribal and religious differences to divide you. “You should show absolute loyalty to the Commander- In-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces,” the lawmaker said.

 

Kalu, who was conducted round the barracks by the commander, said, “I am here to see things for myself, not as the chief whip of the senate but as senator representing this constituency.”

