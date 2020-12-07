Kalu endorses Obiozor for Ohanaeze Ndigbo President

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has endorsed a former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Prof George Obiozor, as candidate for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General.

The Abia North Senator also called on Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the organisation’s highest organ, to adopt Obiozor as her consensus candidate. Kalu stated this in a state ment signed by Barrister Emeka Nwala of office of the Senate Chief Whip.

He said that he had made wide consultations with Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; Governor of Enugu State, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi; and the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano on the matter.

The Chief Whip also said that he had consulted with the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma; Former Deputy Senate Pres ident, Senator Ike Ekweremadu ; Former Secretary to Government of the Federation , Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiru Onyejeocha ; Senator Ben Obi; other Igbo leaders in National Assembly and pleaded with them for their full support to Obiozor.

He said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo needed a non-partisan technocrat to steer its leadership, stating that Obiozor possesses all the qualities needed to revive Ohanaeze Ndigbo .

He said: “Ohanaeze is the authentic voice of the Igbo, which exists for the sole purpose of speaking for and representing the interest of Ndigbo since its inception in 1976.

“It is expected to be nonpartisan. We need a leadership that can rightly define and defend the interests of the Ndigbo. “I have known Professor George Obiozor long time ago and I am confident he will competently lead an active, mature, hardworking and viable Ohanaeze Ndigbo organization”.

Kalu also urged all Abia delegates to vote for Obiozor for the betterment of Ohanaeze and growth of Ndigbo.

