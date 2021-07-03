News

Kalu eulogises APC leadership, says party waxing stronger

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their unrelenting and aggressive efforts in galvanizing support for the party across the country. According to Kalu, the recent defections of Governor Bello Matawalle, Senators Sahabi Yau (Zamfara North), Lawali Anka (Zamfara West), Hassan Gusau (Zamfara Central), Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC is a clear indication that the APC is waxing stronger. He noted that the Caretaker Chairman of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, has added remarkable value to the party since he assumed the chairmanship position. Kalu, who described the defections as a good development for the APC, called on APC members to embrace peace and unity at all levels of the party.

The Senate Chief Whip stressed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government has achieved giant strides in building a prosperous nation. Acknowledging the robust infrastructural regeneration across the country, Kalu applauded the President for his selfless efforts aimed at sustaining democratic virtues at various levels of government. Kalu, who equally commended the Governor of Zamfara state for the bold step, noted that the Governor’s decision was borne out of his patriotic desire to take the state to enviable heights. Kalu, called on Nigerians to sustain their support for President Buhari, adding that the current administration is focused on building key infrastructure across the country in a bid to improve the well being of the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Udoedehe denies A’Ibom guber ticket report

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A party chieftain and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has refuted the report credited to him on the governorship ticket of Akwa Ibom State in 2023. This was even as he said that building a strong All Progressives Congress party in the state is paramount to his […]
News

Herders, farmers’ conflicts: Kano moves to redesign cattle routes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated the state Stock Routes Committee as part of a conflict mitigation strategy of the Kano State Agro- Pastoral Development Project (KSADP). Speaking at the occasion, Governor Ganduje said the move became necessary to forestall the crises that often occurred between farmers and herdsmen as a result of […]
News

Six Nigerian scammers indicted in US

Posted on Author Reporter

*Fleeced millions of dollars from elderly citizens Six people with ties to Nigeria face federal charges for scams targeting older Americans, a news release from United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman said Monday. Millions of dollars were scammed from people around the country tricked into believing they were in a romantic relationship, had just won […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica