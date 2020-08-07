Kalu express worries over misuse of federal might in Edo

The National Coordinator, Peoples Democratic Party Coalition, Chief Dr Emeka Kalu, has frowned at what he described as worrisome development in Edo State activities and called on the Federal Government to stem the tide.

In a statement he issued Friday, Chief Kalu noted that the issue of political thuggery and desperate disposition of the All Progressives Congress (APC), if not checked, may plunge Edo State into deep political chaos too catastrophic to contain.

Kalu, whose mobilisation and good governance advocacy group under PDP, said the development reeks of direct misuse of power for the opposition to take laws into their hands by standing against majority decision in open confrontation that had been displayed by APC in the past few days.

He warned that Nigerians should carefully watch what is happening in Edo currently where 17 lawmakers impeached the Speaker in a private house while in contravention of this legal process, police took over the Assembly Complex at the instance of one man.

“Whatever the plans of the opposition and lawmakers loyal to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole want to achieve by forcefully moving into the Assembly Complex, will not be in the interest of peace and may further plunge the precarious peace into more trained resolve ahead of the election. This is what every good statesman should never wish for his people no matter the desperation.

“I am calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC leadership to as a matter of urgency and national interest in protection of the people of Edo State, call Adams Oshiomhole and his followers to order. Power is given by God and can never be forced on the people.

“I am certain that any attempt to force any leader on the people will meet a stiff resistance, I assure you,” he said.

Chief Kalu also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to as a matter of duty ensure they organise a free and fair election that will reflect the choice of the people rather than conform with the desperate nature of “federal might” that is being abused in Edo State.

Meanwhile, a former President of Aki Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike has said with current development, Edo State might be about to experience what Ekiti and Oyo states suffered during Nigeria’s recent political history.

He said the so-called legislators, who sat Thursday, lacked legitimacy, adding that what took place was a tragic comedy of Shakespearean proportion. “Governor Rasheed Ladoja had a running battle with his godfather, Chief Lamidi Adedibu in Oyo State, just like Obaseki is having with Oshiomhole. Adedibu got the some legislators to sit outside the house to impeach Governor Ladoja, but the Supreme Court declared the whole exercise a charade, null and void as the legislature can only sit in the house,” he said.

