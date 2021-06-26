Kalu extols Speaker, Gbajabiamila, at 59

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as a progressive minded politician, with passion for national unity. The former governor while extolling the virtues of the Speaker, acknowledged his invaluable contributions to nation building in various capacities. In a birthday message to the Speaker, Kalu extended his greetings to family, friends and associates of the celebrant, adding that Nigerians are proud of the giant strides of the Speaker.

Kalu said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of his 59th birthday anniversary. “Mr. Speaker has contributed to the promotion and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria. “Having served in various positions nationally and internationally, the celebrant should be celebrated for his outstanding accomplishments in all spheres of life. “The celebrant has over the years demonstrated selflessness and patriotism in all his endeavours. “As the celebrant marks his birthday, I pray for longer life for him as he serves the nation”.

