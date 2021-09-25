Kalu extols virtues of ex-Oyo gov, Ladoja at 77

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described a former governor of Oyo state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja as a consummate politician and patriotic statesman. Extolling the virtues of the businessman- turned-politician, Kalu acknowledged his contributions to the social, economic and political development of Oyo state and Nigeria in general.

The Senate Chief Whip urged politicians to embrace the exemplary leadership qualities of Ladoja, adding that the former governor is a respected figure in business and political circles. He said, “As the former governor of Oyo state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja clocks 77, I join his family, political and business associates in celebrating the robust accomplishments of the celebrant in all facets of life.

“The celebrator is a successful businessman, astute politician and selfless statesman. “He has played invaluable roles in nation building in various capacities. “The former governor has over the years sustained his pedigree by embracing democratic virtues in his political pursuits.

Like this: Like Loading...