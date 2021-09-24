Kalu extols virtues of former Oyo Gov, Rashidi Ladoja at 77

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja as a consummate politician and patriotic statesman.

Extolling the virtues of the shipping magnate turned politician, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the former governor to the social, economic and political development of Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

The Senate’s Chief Whip, urged politicians to embrace the exemplary leadership qualities of Ladoja, adding that the former governor is a well respected figure in busines and political circles.

He said: “As the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja clocks 77, I join his family, political and business associates in celebrating the robust accomplishments of the celebrant in all facets of life.

“The celebrator is a successful businessman, astute politician and selfless statesman.

“He has played invaluable roles in nation building in various capacities.

“The former governor has over the years sustained his pedigree by embracing democratic virtues in his political pursuits.

“Ladoja remains a pillar of support and rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.”

Kalu, while praying for long life for the celebrant in the service of humanity, wished Ladoja a joyous birthday celebration.

