Kalu extols virtues of late Emir of Dutse, Sanusi

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Jigawa state over the demise of the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Sanusi. Acknowledging the no-ble contributions of the late Emir to his community, Jigawa State and Nigeria, Kalu stressed that the late monarch will be remembered for his exemplary leadership style. Kalu, who recalled his visit to the late Emir a few years ago, emphasized that the late traditional ruler was compassionate, generous and humble. In a condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Dutse Emirate Council and prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late Emir. He said: “The demise of the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Sanusi is a big loss to Jigawa state and Nigeria in general.”

