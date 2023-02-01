Kalu extols virtues of late Emir of Dutse, Sanusi

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Jigawa state over the demise of the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Sanusi. Acknowledging the no-ble contributions of the late Emir to his community, Jigawa State and Nigeria, Kalu stressed that the late monarch will be remembered for his exemplary leadership style. Kalu, who recalled his visit to the late Emir a few years ago, emphasized that the late traditional ruler was compassionate, generous and humble. In a condolence message, Kalu conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Dutse Emirate Council and prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late Emir. He said: “The demise of the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Sanusi is a big loss to Jigawa state and Nigeria in general.”
Related Articles
Reducing TV viewing time lowers death risk
Researchers from the United Kingdom (UK) have found that restricting television (TV) viewing time to two hours a day could prevent or delay poor health. To this end, the researchers from the University of Glasgow, consequently recommended that adults should minimise exposure to screen time. According to them, if all participants limited TV time to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JPMorgan delists Nigeria from emerging market list
…as NNPC fails to remit funds to govt Oil Marketers: N550 Jet A1 price not sustainable2023 JPMorgan has removed Nigeria from its list of emerging market sovereign recommendations that investors should be “overweight” in, saying the country has not taken advantage of high oil prices. Analysts at JPMorgan, who stated this in a note issued […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari: Politicians, security agents must behave responsibly
President Muhammadu Buhari has advised political parties, candidates and security agents to behave responsibly in tomorrow’s governorship election in Edo State. Buhari, in a message to voters, political parties, election officials and security personnel, reiterated his stance that: “I am passionately committed to free and fair elections, but my own commitment is not enough if […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)