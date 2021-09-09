Kalu extols virtues of late Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Niger State over the demise of the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska.

While stressing that the late monarch was a selfless statesman, who had passion for growth and progress of his domain, Kalu called on the family members of the deceased to sustain the worthy legacies of the late Emir.

Extolling the virtues of the late traditional ruler, Kalu applauded the 47-year reign of the late monarch, noting that Kontagora and its environs witnessed tremendous development during the reign of the late Emir.

In his condolence message, the Senate Chief Whip prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

He said: “I join the people of Kontagora and Niger State at large in mourning the passing of the Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska.

“The late Emir was known for sincerity, humility and selflessness.

“During his 47-year reign, Kontagora witnessed robust transformation.

“The people of Kontagora and Niger state in general have lost a rare gem, whose accomplishments as a statesman and monarch, will remain evergreen in the minds of the people.

“The Kontagora Emirate Council must strive to uphold and sustain the worthy causes championed by the late monarch.

“His demise is not only a big loss to the traditional institution but Nigeria at large.”

The former governor prayed to Allah to give the Kontagora Emirate Council the fortitude to bear the loss.

