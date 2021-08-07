Kalu extols virtues of Ngige at 69

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige as a consummate politician, seasoned administrator and patriotic statesman, with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the minister to the social, economic and political development of the country, Kalu admonished Ngige to sustain his good deeds in all facets of life.

While praying to God to grant the Minister long life as he clocks 69, the former governor joined the government and people of Anambra State in celebrating the cerebral politician.

In a goodwill message, the Senate Chief Whip said: “I felicitate with family, friends and associates of Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.

“The celebrant is a household name in the political space in Nigeria, owing to his remarkable and outstanding accomplishments in politics, leadership and philanthropy.

“As a patriotic statesman, the celebrant’s commitment to peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in the country is impressive and commendable.

“The minister, in view of his laudable strides in life, deserves to be celebrated as he attains his 69th birthday.”

Kalu prayed to God to strengthen Ngige in his endeavours while wishing him a fulfilling birthday celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...