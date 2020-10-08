Sports

Kalu exudes confidence ahead friendly against Algeria, Tunisia

Ahead of their first game since their blazing start to the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, Super Eagles winger, Samuel Kalu, has said that the team has what it takes to hold their own against Africa’s best teams, AOIFootball. com reports.

The Bordeaux of France winger, who is among the early arrivals to the team’s base in Austria, stated that most of the players are already returning to top form across various leagues in Europe.

“It’s our first game after a very long while because of the pandemic; but thank God some of us have started playing regularly with our clubs before now so hopefully, we are all in top shape for the game,” he said. “I’m very much ready for the game and I have been working hard since the new season started; putting on the National team jersey always makes me feel proud and special, so hopefully we can have a good outing beginning on Friday.”

The 23-year-old heads into the clashes against Algeria and Tunisia in top shape, having scored twice from as many games this season in the French Ligue, hoping to had to his two international goals he has scored for Nigeria

