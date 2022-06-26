News Top Stories

Kalu felicitates Sanwo-Olu @ 57

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary.

 

The former Governor made these remarks in a goodwill message in commemoration of the Governor’s 57th birthday anniversary. He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos state as he clocks 57.

 

“The Governor has over the years demonstrated good character and pedigree in serving Lagos State in various positions. “Under his watch, Lagos state is witnessing robust transformation in all ramifications.

 

“The Governor has not deviated from the ideals of his predecessors and as such has consistently done Lagosians proud. “Sanwo-Olu has carved a niche for himself in politics, leadership and governance”. Kalu prayed to God to strengthen the Governor in his endeavours.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

France ready to market Nigeria back home-Ambassador

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The France Ambassador to Nigeria, Jerome Pasquire, has said his country is fully committed to not only supporting the Nigeria Economic and Social Wellbeing but they are ready to Market the Country to the world. He said: “Back in France, his Country Men were having bad stories, comments and notions against Nigeria, on Insecurities, Corruption […]
News

Nami tasks W’Africa tax officers to mobilise revenue for growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has enjoined tax authorities across West African to step up their efforts towards generating higher tax revenues for their respective countries so as to accelerate development in the Sub-Saharan Africa region. Nami gave the charge recently in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the Regional Seminar […]
News

Reps summon HoS, others over age, credentials falsification by perm secs, directors

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has invited the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission and Head of Service of the Federation over allegations bordering on falsification of age, date of birth and other vital credentials of some permanent secretaries, directors and assistant directors in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs). The invitations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica