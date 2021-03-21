News

Kalu felicitates with Chekwas Okorie @ 68

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former presidential candidate under the platform of United Progressives Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie on the occasion of his 68th birthday anniversary.

 

Describing the celebrant as a consummate politician, respected community leader and philanthropist of repute, Kalu stressed that Okorie has contributed to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria in various capacities.

 

The Senate Chief Whip, while admonishing the prominent politician to sustain his worthy attributes and legacies, urged the political class to emulate the good works of the celebrant.

 

In a congratulatory message, Kalu joined family, friends and associates of the politician in celebrating his birthday anniversary. He said, “on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with Chief Chekwas Okorie as he clocks 68th birthday.

 

“The contributions of the celebrant to the growth and progress of Abia state and Nigeria at large are invaluable and worthy of commendation. “He is one of the few politicians in Nigeria who play the game by the rules.

 

“As he marks his birthday, I celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the statesman”. While wishing Okorie continued success in life, Kalu prayed for longer life for the celebrant.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tinubu to Obasanjo on Kashamu: Death inevitable, we need be kind to the dead

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo that since death is inevitable for all mortals, there was the need for the living to be kind to the dead. Tinubu spoke on Sunday in a statement he personally signed on the death […]
News

Fuel price, tariff increase: CUPP mobilises for civil disobedience

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it has begun mobilisation of the Nigerian public to protest the increase in the pump price of fuel as well as hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The coalition in a statement, said its Human Mobilisation Unit has been activated to reach out to […]
News

Ortom, group clash over Benue pensioners’ plight

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, MAKURDI

BenueState Governor, Samuel Ortom and a group known as Benue Renaissance Network (BRN), were yesterday at daggers drawn over what the group described as the continued nonpayment of pensioners’ entitlements in the state.   The group in a statement entitled; “The plight of pensioners in Benue State: The need for the President and National Assembly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica