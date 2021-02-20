News

Kalu greets Anyim at 60

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with former President of the Senate, Chief Pius Anyim on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary. Extolling the virtues of the celebrant, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Anyim to nation building, having served in various capacities in the public sector.

The Senate Chief Whip described the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) as a complete gentleman, consummate politician and philanthropist, adding that Anyim has carved a niche for himself in public service. In a goodwill message, Kalu congratulated family, friends and associates of Anyim on the glorious birthday anniversary.

He said, “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I congratulate former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Pius Anyim as he clocks 60. “The celebrant is a prominent Nigerian, who has served in various leadership positions in the public sector and has contributed immensely to the growth and progress of the country. “He is a man of many parts and as such he is a consummate politician, patriotic statesman, community leader and kind-hearted philanthropist. “His achievements are remarkable and worthy of commendation. “As the celebrant marks his 60th birthday, it is my prayer that God will grant him grace to witness many more years in sound health.”

