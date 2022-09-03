News

Kalu greets Chief Iwuanyanwu at 80

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated eminent business mogul and elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

Extolling the virtues of the Founder of Champion newspapers, Kalu acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the statesman to the social, economic and political development of the country.

Kalu described the business magnate as a highly detribalised and patriotic statesman with passion for a united and indivisible Nigeria.

In a statement, the former governor joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the 80th birthday anniversary of Chief Iwuanyanwu.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as he clocks 80.

“The elder statesman has consistently contributed to the growth and progress of Nigeria in many ways.

“As a successful businessman, community leader and philanthropist of repute, Chief Iwuanyanwu has carved a niche for himself beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“Through various platforms, the celebrant has continually demonstrated a large heart, selflessness and patriotism.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu is a role model for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“As he marks this glorious feat, I pray that God will strengthen him.”

Kalu wished Chief Iwuanyanwu a memorable birthday celebration.

 

