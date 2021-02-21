News Top Stories

Kalu greets Ebonyi APC chairman, Emegha at 50

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, Hon. Stanley Okoro- Emegha on the occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary.

 

Describing the Commissioner for Border and Internal Security in Ebonyi State as a dependable, courageous and compassionate politician, Kalu stressed that the celebrant’s performance in public service is remarkable and encouraging.

 

While wishing Emegha longer life in the service of the people, Kalu extended his greetings to family, friends and associates of the APC Chairman. In his tribute to the celebrant, the Senate Chief Whip commended Emegha for his contributions to the APC, adding that the APC chieftain has sustained his goodwill in all spheres of life.

 

He said: “On behalf of my family and constituents, I congratulate Hon. Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state, on the glorious occasion of his 50th birthday anniversary.

 

“Emegha is a dogged, courageous, compassionate and dependable politician.

 

“He is a rallying point for many youths beyond his community. “The APC chairman is complementing efforts of Governor David Umahi in repositioning the party in Ebonyi State.

 

“As Emegha marks his golden jubilee birthday anniversary, I pray to God for continued success for the celebrant.”

