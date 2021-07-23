News

Kalu greets former gov. of Nasarawa, Adamu, at 75

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as a detrabilized Nigerian, with passion for peace and unity of the country.

Extolling the virtues of the former governor, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of the Adamu to nation building in various capacities in the private and public spheres of life.

While commending the former governor for his patriotic service to Nasarawa State and Nigeria in general, the Chief Whip of the Senate noted that Adamu is rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

In a congratulatory message, Kalu joined family, friends, business and political associates in celebrating Adamu on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as he clocks the glorious age of 75.

“The celebrant is a consummate politician, seasoned public administrator, mechanized farmer and philanthropist.

“Having contributed immensely to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Adamu deserves to be celebrated.

“I urge the celebrant to continue his good works for the sake of national well being.”

Kalu prayed for long life for Adamu and wished him a joyous celebration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Nigeria in most difficult moment, says Okorocha

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Former Imo State Governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that Nigeria is in its most difficult moments. Okorocha, who spoke yesterday in Abuja when some youths visited him, said while other countries were planning to go to the moon, Nigeria is chasing herdsmen with AK-47. The former governor […]
News

With election looming, US faces record surge of coronavirus cases

Posted on Author Reporter

*1000 died on Thursday   A record surge of coronavirus cases in the United States is pushing hospitals to the brink of capacity and killing up to 1,000 people a day, the latest figures show, with much of the country’s attention focused on Tuesday’s presidential election. The United States recorded its 9 millionth case on […]
News

Oshodi: It’s time professional judokas take over administration of sport

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian judo has been missing a lot in the comity of nations of the sport in the world not because the country has no quality and good judokas, coaches and referees, but the administration of the game has been left with non-practitioners who know nothing about the rudiments of how to administer the sport. This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica