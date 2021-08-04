News

Kalu greets Ibori at 63

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Acknowledging the roles played by Ibori in building and sustaining democratic virtues in Delta State, Kalu described the former governor as a popular and consummate politician in view of his inclusive and participatory approach to politics.

The Senate Chief Whip stressed that Ibori has built and sustained large followership in politics beyond Delta state, adding that his large heart, generosity and selflessness will continue to speak for the celebrant.

In a birthday message, Kalu prayed for longer life for the former governor as he serves humanity.

He said: ”I join family, friends and well-wishers of former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori in celebrating his 63rd birthday.

“The former governor has contributed to the social, economic and political development of Delta state and Nigeria.

“He is a bridge builder and detrabilized Nigeria, with friends and associates  from different parts of Nigeria.

“He is passionate about a united and indivisible Nigeria.

“As an astute politician, the celebrant has empowered his contemporaries and the younger generation beyond the shores of Delta State.”

Kalu while wishing the celebrant a joyous celebration, he prayed for greater success for the former governor.

