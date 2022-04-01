News

Kalu greets Muslims at Ramadan

Posted on Author Reporter

…preaches love, tolerance

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has urged the Muslim ummah to use the holy month of Ramadan to offer prayers for the country.

Describing the month of Ramadan as a holy season which should be dedicated to the service of Allah, Kalu stressed that the acts of forgiveness, piety, togetherness, alms giving and generosity must be upheld in the holy month and beyond.

The former governor admonished Muslim faithful to embrace the teachings of the holy Qu’ran and exemplary lifestyle of Prophet Muhammed in their daily endeavours, adding that the compulsory Ramadan fasting, will afford Muslims the opportunity of self appraisal in the service of Allah and humanity.

In his goodwill message, Kalu prayed to Allah to give the Muslim community strength and peace during the holy month of Ramadan.

“I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters on the commencement of 2022 Ramadan fasting.

“It is yet another opportunity for sober reflection and rededication to the service of Allah and mankind.

“The teachings of the holy Quran and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed must be sustained in the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

“Let us demonstrate love, forgiveness, peace and generosity during this holy season.

“Nigeria will be prosperous if we tolerate our brothers and sisters of other religious faiths.

“As a heterogenous nation, we must respect the beliefs of all religions.

“The Muslim ummah should use this holy month to pray for leaders at all levels of government, he said.

Kalu wished the Muslim community a fulfilling Ramadan.

 

Reporter

