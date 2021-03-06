Kalu greets Obasanjo at 84

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of his 84th birthday anniversary. Extending his warm greetings to the family, friends and associates of the statesman, Kalu noted that Baba Obasanjo has played various roles in nation building through the military and civilian regimes.

While wishing the celebrant longer life in the service of humanity, Kalu called on the former President to complement other political, religious and traditional leaders in promoting peace and unity across the country. In a congratulatory message, Kalu said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial District, I felicitate with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. “Baba Obasanjo has contributed at various times to nation building. As the former President clocks 84, I pray to God to strengthen Baba Obasanjo in his endeavours.”

