Kalu greets Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, on occasion of 2021 Ofala Festival

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe Agbogidi on the occasion of the 2021 Ofala Festival.

Describing the age-long historic celebration as a platform for the sustenance of peace and unity in Onitsha and Anambra State in general, Kalu also extended his greetings to the people of Onitsha, stressing that the Obi of Onitsha remains a rallying point for sons and daughters of Onitsha.

Kalu, while stressing that the festival is symbolic, added that the cultural heritage of the people of Onitsha is remarkable, historic and commendable.

The former governor urged the Obi of Onitsha to sustain his peace advocacy across the country, adding that the traditional ruler is a highly detrabilized Nigeria with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

In a goodwill message, Kalu wished the first class monarch a fulfilling Ofala Festival, while praying for long life in sound health for the Obi of Onitsha.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe Agbogidi as he celebrates the Ofala Festival.

“The annual festival provides a platform for sons and daughters to come together under one roof to offer prayers for peace and progress of Onitsha and environs.

“The Obi of Onitsha has continually sustained the cultural and historic heritage of his people.

“The annual event is an opportunity to showcase the rich and unbeatable culture of the South East, especially the people of Onitsha.

“The Obi of Onitsha has over the years used the festival as an avenue to foster peace and harmony across the South East and Nigeria in general.”

Kalu wished the people of Onitsha a joyous Ofala Festival.

