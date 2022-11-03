News

Kalu greets Otedola at 60

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Mr Femi Otedola on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Describing the celebrant as a renowned businessman and philanthropist of repute, Kalu acknowledged the contributions of Otedola to the social and economic development of Nigeria.

The former governor commended Otedola for his outstanding accomplishments in all facets of life, adding that the celebrant is a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

In a goodwill message, the Senate Chief Whip joined family, friends and associates in celebrating the former Chairman of Forte Oil Plc as he clocks 60.

He said: “On behalf of my family and good people of Abia North Senatorial district, I felicitate with the Chairman of Geregu Power Plc, Mr Femi Otedola on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

“The celebrant is a household name in the global business community owing to his remarkable feat in business and philanthropy.

“His invaluable contributions to nation building through various platforms are enormous and worthy of commendation.

“Otedola has indeed carved a niche for himself in various capacities.”

The former governor prayed to God to grant Otedola longer life in the service of humanity.

 

