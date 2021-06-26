Kalu greets Sanwo-Olu at 56

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has felicitated with Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary. Describing the governor as an accomplished public servant and consummate politician, Kalu acknowledged the achievements of the governor in Lagos State, adding that Sanwo-Olu has sustained and consolidated on the achievements of his predecessors.

Kalu while wishing the governor many more years in the service of humanity, urged the celebrant to sustain his feat in governance. In a congratulatory message, the former governor stressed that the celebrant has demonstrated robust capacity in steering the affairs of Lagos State. He said: “I join the people of Lagos state in celebrating Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State as he clocks 56. “The celebrant is a seasoned administrator and consummate politician, with passion for growth and development of Lagos state. “The governor has sustained his goodwill in view of the landmark accomplish-ments of his administration. The celebrant has consolidated on the remarkable achievements of his predecessors. “The governor has continually promoted peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Lagos. “As he marks his 56th birthday, I pray for wisdom and sound health for the Governor, as he steers the affairs of Lagos state.”

