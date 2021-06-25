News

Kalu greets Sanwo-Olu at 56

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has felicitated with Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 56th birthday anniversary.
Describing the governor as an accomplished public servant and consummate politician, Kalu acknowledged the achievements of the governor in Lagos State, adding that Sanwo-Olu has sustained and consolidated on the achievements of his predecessors.
Kalu while wishing Sanwo-Olu many more years in the service of humanity, urged the celebrant to sustain his feat in governance.
In a congratulatory message, the former governor stressed that the celebrant has demonstrated robust capacity in steering the affairs of Lagos State.
He said: “I join the people of Lagos state in celebrating Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state as he clocks 56.
“The celebrant is a seasoned administrator and consummate politician, with passion for growth and development of Lagos state.
“The governor has sustained his goodwill in view of the landmark accomplishments of his administration.
“The celebrant has consolidated on the remarkable achievements of his predecessors.
“The governor has continually promoted peaceful co-existence among all ethnic groups in Lagos.
“As he marks his 56th birthday, I pray for wisdom and sound health for the governor, as he steers the affairs of Lagos State.”
Kalu wished the governor a joyous birthday celebration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kogi deputy gov picks N.9m hospital bill of Israel Adekunle

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja, yesterday picked up the N.9 million hospital bill of 12-year-old Israel Adekunle at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja to save his life.   The gesture was part of the deputy governor’s birthday anniversary. Isreal Adekunle from  Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area, had undergone two major surgeries, but […]
News

Ogun sets up education trust fund to address infrastructure deficit

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government yesterday disclosed that it has set up a Tertiary Education Trust Fund to address infrastructure deficits in the state-owned tertiary institutions. Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this while commissioning a state-ofthe- art 1,000-seater hall donated to the Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOTECH) in Ilese- Ijebu. The hall was built and […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N87.5bn for FCT, 4 states’ roads

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N87.53 billion for the construction of roads in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and others in Oyo, Kwara, Nasarawa and Benue states. Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, the FCT Minister, Muhammed Bello, said the contract for the roads in the territory […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica