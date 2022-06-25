News

Kalu greets Sanwo-Olu at 57

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary.

Describing the governor as a pragmatic and astute public administrator, Kalu applauded the leadership qualities of Sanwo-Olu, stressing that the governor has sustained the foundation laid by the Tinubu administration in Lagos State.

The former governor made these remarks in a goodwill message in commemoration of the governor’s 57th birthday anniversary.

He said: “On behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I congratulate Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos state as he clocks 57.

“The governor has over the years demonstrated good character and pedigree in serving Lagos State in various positions.

“Under his watch, Lagos state is witnessing robust transformation in all ramifications.

“The governor has not deviated from the ideals of his predecessors and as such has consistently done Lagosians proud.

“Sanwo-Olu has carved a niche for himself in politics, leadership and governance.”

Kalu prayed to God to strengthen the governor in his endeavours.

 

